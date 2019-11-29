Wild, Wonderful Weekend Preview: Nov. 30-Dec. 1

On Saturday, Santa will be making an appearance at Beyond Measure Living in Bridgeport from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will be cookies, coffee and hot chocolate.

Also on Saturday, we have The Spirit of Christmas in the Mountains at 1 p.m. at Fort New Salem. Admission costs $5 and is free for children 10-years-old and younger.

On Sunday, we have the 11th Annual West Virginia Snowcoming Festival at St. Augustine Social Center in Grafton. This event lasts from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and there will be food, entertainment and a Santa Claus appearance. Admission costs $10 and is free for children under 6-years-old.

Also, on Sunday, we have The Christmas Craft Show from noon until 4 p.m. at the Randolph County National Guard Armory in Belington. This fun event will host over 55 local craft vendors.