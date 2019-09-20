W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice issues statewide outdoor burning ban until drought conditions improve

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a statewide outdoor burning ban to reduce the risk of wildfires due to a current drought.

Gov. Justice announcing the ban begins Friday, September, 20, 2019.

According to the release, the burning ban, brought on by the drought conditions and reduced water supply levels in some communities, will be in effect until conditions improve.

Due to the order, it is now unlawful for anyone in the state to burn anything outdoors, including campfires.

According to the release, the following items are excluded from the restrictions:

• Fires for the purpose of chemical production, where fire is essential to operation.

• Fires for commercial land-clearing efforts like mining, highway construction, and development. A pit-burner is required for these fires. A permit shall be obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

• Training fires conducted under the direct control and supervision of qualified instructors at a training facility operated by a fire department or government entity. A permit shall be obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

• Fires for commercial outdoor cooking, including cooking for fairs and festivals. A water source capable of extinguishing the fire must be present.

• Liquid-fueled gas fire stoves, grills, or lanterns.