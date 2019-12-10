W Virginia food producers can join state directory program

West Virginia food producers who want to be listed in a state directory have until the end of the week to join the program and be included.

The directory will feature the stories of West Virginia Grown members and the things they produce, the state Department of Agriculture said in a news release. It is planned for publication in March.

“One of our goals for the West Virginia Grown program has been to produce a yearly publication highlighting all of the members,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said in the release. “In order to do so, our staff has been working on garnering more members since the beginning of this year.”

Companies may apply to for West Virginia Grown status anytime but must apply by Friday to be included in the printed directory, the state Department of Agriculture said in the release. Members can use the West Virginia Grown logo and are included in Agriculture Department marketing and business reference activities.

There is no cost to join, but products must be made in West Virginia or have at least 50% of their value added within the state.