WDTV 5 News took the time to thank workers at the Harrison-Taylor County 911 Center Monday for National First Responders Day.

5 News greeted the workers at the center and handed out gifts such as hats, thumb drives and mini first aid kits.

They were pleased to be remembered.

The show "911" airs on our sister station, WVFX, on Monday nights, so the 911 gifts were a natural fit for local first responders.