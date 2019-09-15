WDTV holds fashion show for heart disease awareness

Featuring outfits from Christopher and Banks, Buckle, House of fashion and many more, those in attendance got a close up look at the fall fashion trends.

All proceeds went to the American Heart Association to further the development of medicine and research to help people like Jennifer Wright, who was the honored guess at the show.

Being a survivor of heart surgery after finding a large blockage, Wright now tries to spread the word that women should never ignore showings of symptoms.

"Its just real important especially for women. Women are so busy taking care of other people they sometimes ignore things and I think that's why so many women die from heart disease and don't even realize they have it", Wright said.

The show was a huge success with food, live music, amazing outfits, and a great turn out.

WDTV would like to thank the sponsors, models, visitors and all who helped to put on a showstopping event for a great cause.