WDTV hosts "Singing for their Supper"

Saturday evening on WDTV Carly Nevis hosted our local portion of "Singing for Their Supper," a production of our parent company Gray Media Group to help local food banks all across the country.

Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway is the state's largest emergency food provider. It provides goods to food banks in 48 of our 55 counties.

WDTV has donated $1000, and our parent company Gray Media Group has matched that, for a total donation of $2000.

To learn more and to donate go to mountaineerfoodbank.org.