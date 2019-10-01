Help support WDTV's Real Men Wear Pink campaign throughout October

More than 266,000 women will be diagnosed with cases of invasive breast cancer this year.

That's why WDTV 5 News anchor Josh Croup is joining the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign this month to help save lives and ensure nobody touched by breast cancer walks alone.

Croup will wear pink every evening on 5 News to show support and raise awareness and funds for the important cause.

We'd love to have you support our campaign.

You can also donate through Croup's Facebook fundraiser that is also embeded below.