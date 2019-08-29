WDTV and American Heart Association sponsoring the WDTV/American Heart Association Fashion Show

WDTV and the American Heart Association are teaming up to sponsor the WDTV/American Heart Association Fashion Show.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 15 at the Bridgeport Country Club.

WDTV anchor Cynthia Hill will serve as emcee for the event, which will feature fall fashion from Buckle, Christopher & Banks, House of Fashions, Maurice's and Tuscan Sun Spa.

Hor d'oeuvres will be served and entertainment will be provided by DJ RonDel from Pittsburgh.

Tickets are just $10 and are available at the door.

All proceeds go to the American Heart Association.

Please RSVP here to reserve your spot.

Heart disease is the #1 killer of all Americans, claiming the lives of almost 9,000 West Virginians every year.

WDTV and the American Heart Association are proud to partner to sponsor this exciting fundraising event.