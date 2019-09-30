Woman spotlights overlooked Fairmont businesses on YouTube

One woman is spotlighting small, local businesses in Fairmont on her YouTube channel.

Fairmont resident Lyndsey Myhalsky said she came up with the idea after she realized that many people travelling to West Virginia are unaware of many of the small businesses around the area.

She was shocked to also find out that the same goes for some of the local residents as well, after she talked to some friends about the "Joe N' Throw" coffee shop and they had never heard of it.

Myhalsky's goal is to bring new light to the smaller, family owned businesses the city has to offer.

She wants people to know about the "hangout spots" that can only be found in Fairmont.

"Just really wanted to spotlight...'hey West Virginia has stuff too that's not just in Charleston and these big places that people stop at'...things like that. You don't have to stop at McDonalds when your driving through," said Myhalsky.

Currently, Myhalsky's YouTube channel has featured "Joe N' Throw", "The Rambling Root", and "Arts and Antiques Marketplace".

Due to a tremendous amount of positive feedback, she plans to upload more videos, and possibly even expand her channel to businesses in Clarksburg, Morgantown, and other surrounding areas.

You can find her channel by searching "Lyndsiana Jones" on YouTube.