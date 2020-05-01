WV Blackunity Coalition cancels 2020 Juneteenth Celebration

The West Virginia Blackunity Coalition has decided to cancel the 2020 Juneteenth Celebration.

The celebration was previously scheduled for June 20, 2020 at Windmill Park.

National Chairman John Kemet Shabazz El says representatives believe it is in the best interest to cancel the celebration.

The West Virginia Blackunity Coalition has been hosting the Juneteenth Celebration in Fairmont since 2011.

"We do not take the cancelling of this important event lightly, but after sincere thought we believe it is in the best interest and safety of the community to cancel at this time," said Kemet Shabazz El. "We hope to see you in June 2021."