WV DOH announces continued closure on Route 24 due to slip correction

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV)-- The West Virginia Division of Highways says that there will be continued closure on Route 24, mile 0.90 from the intersection of Route 24 and Route 18 due to a slip correction.

According to a press release from the DOH, work on the road was supposed to be finished Friday. The closure will continue and include Monday to next Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The alternate routes are Route 58 to Route 58/2 to Route 18. School buses and emergency vehicles will be allowed through.

 