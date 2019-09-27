WV DOH announces continued closure on Route 24 due to slip correction

The West Virginia Division of Highways says that there will be continued closure on Route 24, mile 0.90 from the intersection of Route 24 and Route 18 due to a slip correction.

According to a press release from the DOH, work on the road was supposed to be finished Friday. The closure will continue and include Monday to next Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The alternate routes are Route 58 to Route 58/2 to Route 18. School buses and emergency vehicles will be allowed through.