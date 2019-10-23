WV State Police looking for missing Randolph County man

West Virginia State Police are looking for a missing Randolph County man.

According to State Police's Facebook page, Andrew Jefferies was last seen on August 20 by his father on the left fork of Cherry Fork Road in Montrose.

Jefferies is 5'11" and weighs 230 pounds, according to the post. He has brown hair and green eyes with multiple tattoos.

The post says the end of Jefferies' left ring finger is missing.

Anyone who has whereabouts of Jefferies is urged to contact Senior Trooper Cody Mayle at the State Police Philippi Detachment at 304-457-1101.