WV Wildlife Center reopens free to the public

The West Virginia Wildlife Center reopened to the public Tuesday after guidance by Governor Jim Justice allowed zoos to resume operations.

Wildlife Center biologist Tyler Evans says the center will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., seven days a week for the "foreseeable future."

Evans says the picnic area of the center has been closed off, but the gift shop is still available for guests to visit.

Wildlife Center staff will not be charging admission at this time.

Evans says they have social distancing guidelines in place, promoting social distancing and coronavirus prevention measures.

More information on the WV Wildlife Center can be found at https://www.wvdnr.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeCenter.shtm or by calling (304) 924-6211).