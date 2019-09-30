WV fishermen caught taking walleye from Lake Erie hit with $10K fine in Ashtabula court

Six West Virginia anglers were recently convicted of unlawfully taking walleye from Lake Erie, and were sentenced in Ashtabula Municipal Court, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife reports.

According to court documents, the anglers would catch their daily bag limits of walleye and then return to the lake the same day and unlawfully catch a second limit of walleye.

The anglers also used different boat ramps every day to prevent detection by officers. The anglers were arrested and charged with catching a combined 99 walleye over their legal daily limits.

All six suspects were found guilty on all charges. A judge fined the defendants, ordered them to pay restitution for 99 walleye, and revoked their Ohio fishing licenses for three years (with the potential to shorten the revocation if all fines, costs, and restitution are paid).

The defendants will also be entered into the Interstate Wildlife Violator’s Compact and could lose fishing rights in 46 other states.

Each angler was charged and convicted on three counts of exceeding the daily bag limit for Lake Erie walleye:

-Lawrence B. Davis, 61, Sutton, WV

-Jeffrey H. Hamrick, 61, Sutton, WV

-Bernard L. Malone, 67, Fairmont, WV

-Brandon M. Malone, 36, Fairmont, WV

-Darrell A. Shaver, 36, Morgantown, WV

-Keith A. Shaver, 58, Gassaway, WV