WV lawmakers return, fast-track bills

West Virginia lawmakers are making quick work of their second special session after legislators say the governor sprung a series of bills on them with little warning.

The House of Delegates and Senate on Monday approved a measure to stop expunging DUI convictions and passed a bill allowing the state to pay off a road bond. They now move to the governor’s office to be signed.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice last week issued a short proclamation calling lawmakers back for the second special session of the year.

The move came as a surprise to Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso. The Democrat says he learned of the legislative overtime through an email.

Justice’s spokesman didn’t immediately return a voicemail.