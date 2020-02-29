WVAA hold convention at Stonewall Resort

The West Virginia Auctioneers Association (WVAA) held their annual convention at the Stonewall Resort.

Auctioneers from across West Virginia and other neighboring states came to compete and learn from the convention's speakers on both Friday and Saturday.

"We're coming into changing times," a Board Director of WVAA, Alden Butcher said. "There's a lot of online auctions that are taking place, the use of the internet, and all different types of platforms that market assets," he said. "So we as auctioneers have to be able to adapt to that in order to maximize the dollar for our clients."

From handmade quilts to homemade maple syrup, audience members had the chance to bid on many different items.

Each auctioneer that participated in the contests during the convention had to sell three items and were judged on their poise, salesmanship, and their signature bid call.

"Auctions are fun fast and transparent. There's nothing like the live auction bid call, the excitement of a live auction, the buzz of the crowd," Butcher said.

Portions of the proceeds raised at this evenings event will go to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.