WVEA candidate for president visits Harrison County

A candidate for West Virginia Education Association president has traveled across the state to hear from those working in the different school systems.

Jay O'Neal stopped by Harrison County to listen to teachers and service personnel.

They discussed any issues they believed were affecting their schools.

"There's a lot of issues and I want us as an association to work hard to fix these statewide."

O'Neal is a teacher in Kanawha County and has seen the change that is possible in the West Virginia education system after the teacher strike in 2018.

"I feel like the 2018 teacher strike really changed my life and the way I look at things," O'Neal said.

"It was really powerful to see school by school, county by county, stand up together and finally fight back," he said.

That's when O'Neal realized the kind of power teachers had and he wants to make sure they continue fighting for change.

"My biggest thing right now is that I want to see the counties empowered," O'Neal said.

O'Neal wants to focus on salaries and student discipline across the state, and based on the feedback he gets from his visits around West Virginia, he wants to make sure to take each concern into consideration.

Anyone who wants to share any concerns they have dealing with their school district, you can visit the WV United Caucus Facebook page.