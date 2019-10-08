WVNR police cite man for violating burn ban and causing two brush fires

Two officers from the West Virginia Natural Resources Police have cited a man for violating the statewide burn ban and causing two brush fires.

Police say the investigation began on Saturday, October 5, 2019, where the officers found two separate fires. One of the fires was in the White Hall area of Marion County. The other was in the Boothsville area of Taylor County.

The cause of the fires are still under investigation according to the West Virginia Natural Resources Police Facebook page, but a man was cited for violating the burn ban for burning trash in those two areas.

The burn ban remains in effect across the state due to abnormally dry and drought-like conditions.