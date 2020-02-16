WVU brings attention to diversity in healthcare through health fair

On Sunday afternoon, the WVU Multicultural Association of Students in Healthcare held a health fair.

The event allowed students to promote healthcare while celebrating diversity.

Attendees received health education on subjects like blood pressure, mental health and medication reconciliation. Clinical screenings were also offered.

The vice president of the organization, Dianne Techwei, said providing this information is beneficial to those who feel they aren't understood by their healthcare providers.

"We recognize health disparities across these different groups," Techwei said. "We wanted to give them representation to tell them that we see them and that we are here as health providers to be there for them and to consult them, and for us as students to learn what it means to work with these different populations," she said.

Techwei also said they recognize that West Virginia falls under many health issues and they want to be able to address that.

For more about the organization you can contact Techwei at dtf0003@mix.wvu.edu