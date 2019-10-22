WVU 2020 Football Schedule announced

West Virginia University released the football schedule for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

According to a press release WVU Athletics, there will be seven home games, two Power 5 nonconference games, including the season opener in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, and four Big 12 Conference road dates comprise the upcoming schedule.

"Once again, West Virginia will have one of the most competitive football schedules in the country in 2020 as it features 11 Power 5 opponents," Lyons said. "Three home games in September and two each in October and November work out nicely for our fans to plan, and 2020 is our year to host five Big 12 games at Milan Puskar Stadium."

The season will open on Sept. 5 against Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to WVU Athletics. Other nonconference games are at home against Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 12) and Maryland (Sept. 19).

West Virginia's Big 12 Conference home dates are Kansas State, TCU, Kansas, Oklahoma and Baylor, according to the press release. Road conference games are Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State.

"This is a very challenging schedule, not only with the Big 12 Conference lineup, but also nonconference games against Florida State and Big Ten border-opponent Maryland," WVU football coach Neal Brown said. "With the way the schedule is laid out, it gives our fans a chance to enjoy seven home games and a manageable road trip to Atlanta against a national-level opponent."

The top two finishers in the regular-season standings will compete for the conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2020 for Saturday, Dec. 5, according to WVU Athletics. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium through 2021.

The times and television schedule will be announced at a later date, and all dates are subject to change.

The dates of the games are listed below

Sept 5: West Virginia vs. Florida State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sept 12: West Virginia vs. Eastern Kentucky

Sept 19: West Virginia vs. Maryland

Sept 26: West Virginia vs. Kansas State (Homecoming)

Oct 3: West Virginia at Texas Tech

Oct 10: West Virginia vs. TCU

Oct 17: West Virginia at Texas

Oct 24: West Virginia vs Kansas

Nov 7: West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Nov 14: West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Nov 21: West Virginia vs Baylor

Nov 28: West Virginia at Iowa State

