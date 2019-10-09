WVU Extension Office of Marion county holds substance abuse prevention event

The 6th annual Brightt Futures for Marion County held by the WVU Extension Office gave students a chance to participate in and interact in workshops and activities while addressing the issue of substance abuse. Officials say the event is a great opportunity to help students find their own voice and to help one another.

Several eighth grade students in Marion county came together to learn more about substance abuse prevention and more.

"We've been working with the board of education for a number of years on topics that they see are important within our school system," said WVU Extension Agent Tina Cowger. "So when we do this event, we always bring in outside presenters that can have these conversations with the kids on things like substance abuse prevention and resiliency."

Day two of the event will resume tomorrow at Fairmont State University.