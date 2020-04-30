WVU Extension gardening program holds community pick-up event

Those who missed the survey put out by the WVU Extension Service’s Family Nutrition Program had the opportunity to attend the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a community pick-up event, that a local Morgantown pastor was eager to bring to his community.

“I said, ‘yes!’ I jumped right into it,” Stephen Prince, Highland Park, Jones and Sabra Churches Pastor said.

This event allows locals to drop off extra seeds and gardening supplies for other people to pick up. Family Nutrition Program educators were also at the event to distribute seeds. This first event of the season allowed people to step out of their house and into their gardens.

“We are teaching families how to grow seeds from scratch and how to prepare the food after the seeds grow,” Belinda Nicholas, a WVU Outreach instructor said. “It is a family and community all together and I think whenever people actually see the food grown, they’ll be more acceptable to eating it,” she said.

A local resident is seeing the way gardening is bringing her family together through these difficult times.

“Every year I plant a garden,” Kristen Matak said. “This is great because this is letting us share the gardening experience,” she said.

This overall gardening experience is what Pastor Prince has wanted his community to have and participate in.

“I’ve been trying to have a community garden in this area for three years,” he said. “I believe that food matters, and fresh food matters, and for people to see where fresh food comes from matters.”

The program is planning to hold future community pick-up events. You can visit the Grow This Facebook page for more information.