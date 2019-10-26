WVU Fraternity hosts 5K to benefit Shriner's Hospital

The rainy day on Saturday didn't prevent people from coming out and running for a good cause.

Phi Sigma Phi hosted a Halloween 5k to support the Shriner's Hospital.

This was the first year the run was held, but members of the fraternity say they plan on doing this every October from now on.

"Oh, it's everything. I mean the main reason why we're in a fraternity, or one of the main reasons we're in a fraternity is to raise money for organizations we care about," said Maxwell Brown, Vice President of Phi Sigma Phi.

Participants could run in the 5k or walk in the 2k, there was also a costume contest.

Members of the fraternity say they are happy with the turnout and hope even more people join next October.