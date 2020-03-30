WVU Gardening program sees rise in participation as a result of COVID-19

For the past three years the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program has held an annual "Grow this!" garden challenge, a program which sends families seeds to start their own mini gardens.

Usually they have around 200 participants. This year, however, is different.

"Within the first 3 to 4 days of posting we had around 1,000 participants," said Kristin McCartney, WV SNAP-ed Director and one of the people behind WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program's "Grow This: WV Garden Challenge".

Organizers send those who sign up a survey asking them why they want to be part of the challenge. A majority of the responses this year are related to food insecurity relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I do think the virus is playing a role in convincing people to be healthier and more awareness around food security and how fragile our food system is," McCartney said

In recent years there's also been an increase in schools using the program.

While students can not continue in the classroom, "Grow This" educators have been working with the school meals delivery programs to continue the learning from home.

"Usually our educators would go into the class and teach, demonstrate, they're now putting together kits that can be sent home to the kids in coordination with the feeding programs." McCartney said

The project is working to connect with other non-profits to keep up with the demand.

"We have a lot of partners just in general with our program," said McCartney"Grow OH (Ohio Valley) in Wheeling has already reached out and said we want to be a part of this,"

"Grow This" usually has a spring, summer, fall and winter crop with their own instruction guides which they've posted on their Facebook page.

But beyond being a source of information, the online page also hopes to provide a community.

"Kind of working through all the challenges and having a community of people that challenge each other and cheer on the successes," McCartney said