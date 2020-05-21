WVU Hospitals gets CON approval for Fairmont projects

WVU Hospitals, Inc., received a Certificate of Need approval from the West Virginia Health Care Authority for two projects in Fairmont.

A news release from WVU Medicine says the first approval is to open an emergency department and provide 10 inpatient acute care beds at the existing Fairmont Regional Medical Center facility, as well as provide on-site imaging, including x-rays, ultrasound, and computed tomography (CT), and laboratory services.

The location, which will be named Fairmont Medical Center, will operate as a campus of Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to WVU Medicine. It will be staffed by Ruby-based providers.

The second approval is to build a new hospital near the current WVU Medicine outpatient center off of the Fairmont Gateway Connector with a projected opening of mid-2022, WVU Medicine says. When this new hospital opens, Fairmont Gateway Medical Center, will be the first phase of WVU Hospitals’ new development at the Fairmont Gateway Connector providing emergency department services and 25 inpatient acute care beds.

“We are grateful for the West Virginia Health Care Authority’s approval of our plans, and we are excited to ensure that the residents of Marion County continue to have access to emergency department and inpatient services close to home,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “We appreciate the excitement and anticipation the community has already shown for these projects, and we look forward to seeing them come to fruition.”

Wright, Governor Jim Justice and WVU President Gordon Gee announced the System's plans for the Fairmont area at a press conference March 13.