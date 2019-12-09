WVU Law student wins $100,000 scholarship during Big Ten Championship

A life-changing moment under the lights of the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tyler Gordon and his wife Hannah attended the Big Ten Championship game Saturday. During half-time, Tyler's life changed.

"I lost all feeling in my feet, my legs, it all went numb," said Tyler Gordon, a third-year WVU Law student.

Gordon's journey to Indiana began on Instagram.

"An ad popped up with a link to the application, so I figured, I've got a lot of student loan debt. Why not apply," said Gordon.

He learned he was selected to compete in November and began training.

"I practiced a lot," said Gordon.

Tyler and his friends collected footballs and practiced on a goal his father built. While his peers prepared for finals, Tyler perfected his throw.

"I've probably thrown more footballs these last three weeks than I have my entire life," said Gordon.

His strategy was throw from the chest.

"It's much easier to grab it," said Gordon while showing how accurate the throw is.

After weeks of training, he took to the main stage to an audience of millions.

"I looked down at my hand and saw how much I was shaking. I didn't even know if I could pick up a football at that point," said Gordon.

His life changed in 45 seconds.

"The buzzer went off and I remember taking a look over at the score and my heart just dropped," said Gordon.

Standing in the end zone with a $100,000 check and a life-changing experience.

Gordon says the scholarship won't completely pay off his loans, but will take care of about three-quarters. He says he has a job lined up in Charleston at a law firm after he graduates, but his dream is to become a District Attorney and fight the opioid crisis through the legal system.