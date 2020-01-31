WVU Medicine creates app to help pateints, visitors find their way around hospitals

WVU Medicine launched an app that can help patients and visitors find their way around Ruby Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine Children's Hospital, according to a news release from WVU Medicine.

The app is called "WVU Medicine," according to the news release.

WVU Medicine officials say the app will help users with wayfinding and more. It:

-Routes guests through all publicly accessible areas on levels one through four of the hospital, including lobbies and waiting areas, clinical departments, the cafeteria, Starbucks®, and the WVUH Friends Gift Shop.

-Routes guests to the nurses’ station on levels five through 10 of the hospital.

-Updates guests on the status of a patient during a procedure or test; there are even push notifications for those who opt-in.

-Allows users to provide feedback about their experience at the hospital.

WVU Medicine officials say the app will continue to expand to meet the needs of patients and visitors.

The app is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play store.