WVU Medicine doctor receives Investigational New Drug approval from FDA for COVID-19 immunotherapy

A WVU Medicine doctor received Investigational New Drug approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the experimental treatment of COVID-19 using convalescent donor plasma.

WVU Medicine pediatric and adult allergist and immunologist Brian Peppers, D.O., Ph.D. received the approval. According to a news release from WVU Medicine, this is the first FDA approved Investigational New Drug trial for COVID-19 immunotherapy to include pediatric patients.

The protocol is titled “Convalescent plasma collection from individuals that recovered from COVID-19 and treatment of critically ill individuals with donor convalescent plasma,” according to WVU Medicine. It will use convalescent donor plasma to deliver COVID-19 antibodies to patients currently fighting the disease.

According to WVU Medicine, convalescent donor plasma is collected from someone who has been infected by COVID-19 and has recovered from the infection. The plasma contains antibodies that identify the virus and stimulate the immune system to remove it.

Convalescent plasma has been used to promote heath and healing in those suffering from Ebola, MERS, H1N1, and bird influenza, WVU Medicine says.

“The aim of this study as well as the others that involve only adults is to determine if it will help promote health for those with this specific infection,” Peppers said. “Similar pilot studies for the treatment of COVID-19 have shown positive results.”

WVU Medicine says the long-term goal of the study is to develop an enriched and purified antibody medication.

“It takes a village to conduct research of this kind,” Peppers said. “The creation of this study and the speed of it getting to the FDA would not have been possible without the aid of the co-investigators on the study, Lisa Giblin Sutton, Pharm.D., Aaron Shmookler, M.D., Pete Perrotta, M.D., Sunil Sharma, M.D., and David Skoner, M.D., and the efficiency of WVU’s Institutional Review Board during these times.”

WVU Medicine says the protocol has the ability to use larger doses of donor plasma than the national campaign in the hopes of stimulating the immune system and eradicate the virus in severe and critically ill patients. Both adult and pediatric patients are eligible for this protocol.

“While this technique has been used in the treatment of COVID-19, we are still working to identify the optimal therapeutic dose and at what stage of the illness the treatment is most effective,” Peppers said.

