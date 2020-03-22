WVU Medicine implements no-visitor policy

WVU Medicine announces Sunday it implement a no-visitor policy at 8 a.m. Monday (March 23) at all of its hospitals and outpatient clinics.

WVU Medicine, also known as the WVU Health System, includes J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine Children’s in Morgantown; Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg; Braxton County Memorial Hospital in Gassaway; Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg; Jackson General Hospital in Ripley; Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson; Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser; Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale; St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon; Summersville Regional Medical Center in Summersville; and United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

Limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life cases, pediatrics, and OB patients (women in labor). Those patients will still be limited to one visitor. Visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter WVU Medicine hospitals under any circumstances.