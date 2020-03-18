WVU Medicine offering drive-thru coronavirus testing

WVU Medicine has established five drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in West Virginia for pre-screened patients, a news release says.

The collection sites will be in Morgantown, Parkersburg, Bridgeport, Wheeling and Martinsburg.

According to a news release from WVU Medicine, the testing will be supported by both Quest Diagnostic and LabCorp, which will process specimens WVU Medicine collects from patients.

The testing sites will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients learn test results in three to four days, according to the news release. However, time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these companies will be performing.

WVU Medicine says tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough and shortness of breath. People who have no obvious COVID-19 symptoms will not be tested.

The screening will not test for the seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus or any other respiratory illness, according to WVU Medicine. Those who meet criteria for testing will be directed to one of five drive-through collection sites. WVU Medicine staff will collect the specimens, using appropriate precautions, and send them to Quest Diagnostics or LabCorp for analysis.

“We are happy to roll these collection sites out to our state and provide this critical service to our citizens,” Judie Charlton, M.D., WVU Medicine’s chief medical officer, said. “We only ask that people who are truly sick and who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 request testing, which they can through their primary care doctor or by calling the WVU Medicine COVID-19 triage line at 304-598-6000, option 4.”

WVU Medicine says they will only collect specimen only if the patient has a valid Epic order from a referring physician.

“Our process of requiring an Epic order expedites our ability to communicate results back to patients and ensure that appropriate measures have been taken in ordering the test, reporting to government agencies, and providing follow-through care when warranted,” said Dr. Charlton. “Patients whose care is through a provider without Epic access can be accommodated by the treating physician referring the patient to our Covid-19 triage number.”