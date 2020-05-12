WVU Medicine to hold 'Park and Pray' event to support front line workers

WVU Medicine is inviting community members to pray for WVU Medicine employees and first responders during their 'Park and Pray' event Wednesday evening.

The interfaith, non-denominational prayer gathering event will be held at 6:45 p.m. in the parking lots located directly in front of Ruby Memorial Hospital. According to a press release from WVU Medicine, participants will be following social distancing guidelines.

WVU Medicine says the event will be streamed live on WVU Medicine's Facebook page, led by WVU Medicine Chaplain Allison Anderson. This allows participants to remain in their cars for the gathering's duration, while making the event accessible to those home or inside the hospital.

All those attending Park and Pray are asked to follow these rules:

- Participants should plan to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to secure their parking spots, with the ceremony beginning promptly at 6:45 p.m.

- Participants are encouraged to turn on their car’s emergency flashers upon approaching the parking lot entrance points so officers from WVU - Medicine’s Department of Security know they are there to attend.

Please park facing the hospital when possible (back into spaces at the lot’s edge).

- Attendees MUST remain inside their cars.