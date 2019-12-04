WVU Medicine's planned partnership with The Health Plan terminated

In May, WVU Medicine announced a major partnership with The Health Plan in Wheeling.

Wednesday the West Virginia's largest healthcare provider announced the partnership has been terminated.

The two companies mutually agreed to terminate, which means they will no longer become a single entity.

The West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner received a statement November 27th from The Health Plan notifying them of the termination.

Originally The Health Plan was to become a subsidiary of WVU Medicine, but it will now operate as its own community-based non-profit entity.