WVU PRT to resume service to all stations

West Virginia University's PRT will resume service to all stations this week after consulting with experts and discussions with the West Virginia Department of Highways, a news release from WVU said.

Service will resume at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A rock slide that happened on Feb. 10 on Monongahela Boulevard resulted in a large rock entering the road, officials said. A piece of the rock hit a PRT car on the track between the Engineering and Beechrust stations.

After the incident, the PRT route was closed and an investigation was conducted.

WVU officials say the University examined the PRT track and also hired a contractor to help in its review of the tract. Although a PRT car was damaged, the track and system are full operational. The damaged fence was repaired.

The analysis also focused on the site of the slide through another outside contractor, according to WVU officials. In reaching the conclusion to fully re-open the PRT, the University notes the DOH has reviewed the site and concluded the road should remain open.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our students,” said Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives. “Therefore, we have taken the necessary steps and analysis to feel confident the PRT is safe to operate in that area.”

Officials say following the review, two short-term measures are being implemented by DOH in cooperation with WVU. Those include:

• The city of Morgantown has agreed to suspend the current bike path along Monongahela Boulevard, which will also prevent parking on the shoulder.

• The DOH will add additional Jersey barriers along the hillside and closer to the road to assist in mitigating other rocks from reaching the road.

Even though WVU officials believe the PRT is safe to operate between Beechrust and Engineering, the review found that potential slides could happen in the future, according to the news release.

Since experts are unable to rule out that other rock slides may happen in the future, WVU has "undertaken additional analysis, including reviewing short-term and long-term solutions to reduce those risks."

“We are aware that we need to do additional work relating to the hillside, and the University, in partnership with the DOH, is moving swiftly to identify a long-term solution,” said Alsop. “While the road remains open, we are eager to correct the issue for the safety of our students and our community.”