WVU Peer Advocates partnered with RDVIC for domestic violence awareness event

The WVU Peer Advocates program partnered with the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center (RDVIC) to bring the community an experiential learning experience.

Students and other locals visit the In Her Shoes event on Monday (WDTV).

The In Her Shoes event allowed those who participated to "walk in the shoes" of various characters who experienced abusive and controlling relationships.

Twelve scenarios were presented for those participating to choose from. Each scenario was a real story from a survivor or non-survivor.

Akeya Carter, the Prevention Specialist with the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at WVU, hopes students will understand the importance of being educated on the matter.

"We're here just educating them on intimate partner violence and domestic violence and the importance of it," Carter said. "Also teaching them how to be good bystanders and helping them be aware of when these situations are happening."

Carter hopes that those who attended the event understand that anyone can be affected and that there are resources.

"We want to let people know that there is help and there are resources, because unfortunately every 9 seconds someone becomes a victim of domestic violence, whether or not they're in a same sex relationship or heterosexual relationship, whether they're black, white, rich, poor, it does not discriminate it affects any and everyone."

For more on the events happening throughout the month for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, you can visit the RDVIC or the WVU Peer Advocates Facebook page for more information.