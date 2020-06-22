WVU President Gordon Gee announces first steps of reform

The calls for reform on the West Virginia University campus continue. Last week, a petition containing hundreds of signatures reached the Board of Governors.

Petitioners call for mandatory diversity and anti-racism training, expanding the responsibilities of the Division of Diversity, equity and inclusion offices, and diversifying university staff and faculty.

WVU Board of Governor president David Alvarez responded Friday.

"We also recognize that our current board representation does not reflect the commitment each of us have to this critical issue. We will change to better represent and reflect the student and alumni bodies of this university and have already began discussions to do so," said Alvarez during the opening statements of the board's meeting.

WVU President Gordon Gee joined the virtual meeting, relating the calls for reform to historical shifts he has seen during his tenure with the university.

President Gee says they will create working groups to find where changes can be implemented.

"I will ask each of them to provide, at a minimum, three action items by July 27th. Upon review, the university will prioritize the actions to move forward with many being implemented by the first day of classes on August 19th," said President Gee.

Four groups will focus on university policing, development of black leaders, the campus environment, and the campus and community relationships.

President Gee says anyone with the skill set interested in joining these groups should contact the President's office by email.

President Gee says more groups could be created in the future, focusing on other departments in the university.