WVU Student produces face shields for healthcare workers

A WVU student has taken multitasking to a whole new level during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Logan Forquer, an upcoming junior mechanical engineering student, has been producing 500-600 face shields for local healthcare workers in a single day, while also taking his spring classes. Forquer said that he feels rewarded, but his work isn’t about him.

“This is more about our community, this is about what’s going on in the world right now," Forquer said, "and me being able to help those that are helping others that are sick, it’s just an amazing feeling for me to be able to help them out.”

Forquer made the protective gear over the by using a high-power Waterjet that cuts the components of the face shields from large sheets of polycarbonate. Forquer is also a student worker in the university’s Innovation Hub.