WVU Students come together for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

The VISTA Collaborative at WVU partnered with WVU Food Justice Lab and WV FOODLINK for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week on Monday.

They had a workshop to discuss barriers and strategies to improve food options on campus at the Mountainlair.

The workshop will continue on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Throughout the week, the organization will host a fundraiser and a benefit concert to raise funds to go toward the cause.

Cecily Flight, a VISTA leader, said it's good to consider issues like this and ways to better a community.

"There are just a range of issues that other people are dealing with," Flight said. "And to be aware of those things I think makes us better people at the end of the day."

For more information on the events, visit the Vista Collaborative's Facebook page.

