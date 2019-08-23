UPDATE: WVU women's basketball player charged with domestic battery suspended indefinitely from team

UPDATE 08/23/19 @ 12:13 p.m.

According to West Virginia University Athletics, WVU women’s basketball senior guard Tynice Martin was suspended indefinitely due to a violation of team rules on August 3.

Martin was charged with domestic battery after she allegedly beat her ex-significant-other on July 15.

According to the criminal complaint, Martin arrived to her ex-significant-other's house on Twigg Street. Martin entered the house and pulled the victim's hair.

Police say Martin and another female shoved the victim against a storm door, where the victim was choked, beaten and shoved.

Martin a guard and red shirt senior on the Mountaineers was suspended indefinitely on August 3.

The Monongalia County Magistrate Court says a hearing for Martin has not been scheduled.

