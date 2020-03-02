WVU administrators assure campus still safe following multiple nearby shootings

Two shootings in two days on the doorstep of WVU's Downtown Morgantown Campus left the university community 'concerned and unnerved.'

WVU President E. Gordon Gee sent a letter to the university community assuring them campus is still safe after two shootings in as many days. (Photo: WDTV)

That's what WVU President E. Gordon Gee said in a letter addressed to students over the weekend.

A WVU student was killed on a campus-operated apartment building Friday; another was hurt in a shooting at an apartment on Campus Drive early Saturday. Four people were arrested in connection with what police called separate and isolated incidents.

"I've been here since 1991 and I never remember a weekend like the one we just had," said Dean of Students Corey Farris. "This is just very unusual not only for our campus but quite frankly, for our community. This just isn't something that happens around here."

In his letter, Gee called the events an aberration to campus life. He also reassured the administration's commitment to keep campus safe and stay prepared for when something does happen.

He said the administration will partner with local and state agencies to implement additional preventative measures.

"We talk about lots of different things from increased patrols of police officers," Farris said. "Can we adjust cameras to pick up something to stop something from happening?"

Farris said Roughly 75 percent of students live off-campus, which creates challenges when it comes to keeping students safe.

He encourages students to stay vigilant and connected to WVU's emergency alert system and social media.

That vigilance, Farris says, is needed on campus and in the real world.

"We've got all the ills of the world here," Farris said. "We're part of the greater society where good and bad happens."

Both shootings prompted messages from the WVU alert system. Students were warned to avoid the areas. The all-clear was given roughly an hour after each shooting.