WVU agribusiness specialist outlines precautions needed to keep farmer's markets safe

During the stay-at-home order, farmer’s markets are allowed to remain open to help provide local foods to residents.

However, the farmers markets have to take certain precautions to keep farmers and customers safe. Dee Singh-Knights, a W-V-U extension service agribusiness specialist, says that there are ways to put these precautions into practice.

“In a farmers market setting, there are several best practices to follow to ensure vendors and customers remain safe." Singh-Knights said. "Some of those practices include clear communication about changes in market rules and procedures, redesigning market layouts to allow for additional space between booths, limiting crowds and touch points, providing access to hand-washing stations or hand sanitizer and exploring options for non-contact delivery and customer pickup.”

Singh-Knights also says that vendors can also reduce contact with customers by encouraging online pre-orders to reduce customer contact.