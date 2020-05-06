WVU announces scheduling process and procedures for students moving out of residence halls

West Virginia University announced the scheduling process and procedures for students moving out of residence halls.

According to a new release from WVU, students will be able to return to campus to get their belongings from residence halls and complete the check-out process beginning May 18 and continuing through June 6.

The move-out process was developed with the guidance from public health officials and medical professional to limit contact and expedite the process, according to University officials. Increased cleaning of public spaces and high-touch items, including any available moving carts, will take place throughout the day.

University officials say residents will have to schedule a time for their move-out to prioritize the health and safety of other students and staff. However, if residents experience COVID-19 symptoms in the days before their scheduled time slot, they must notify reslife@mail.wvu.edu.

WVU's scheduling process follows:

-Registration must be completed at least 48 hours prior to arrival. Directions for registration will be emailed to residents.

- Time slots are available Monday-Saturday with the exception of Memorial Day Weekend: May 23-25.

Here are the health and safety measures:

-Personal protection equipment is required in all public areas. Residents and helpers should bring a mask and gloves. The CDC has guidelines on cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

-Suitemates/roommates cannot select the same time slot.

WVU's onsite move-out process:

-Only one family member/support person may accompany the resident into the building to maintain the highest possible level of health and safety.

-WVU will not provide assistance in moving items between student rooms and personal vehicles.

-Buildings will be minimally staffed; staff will assist with monitoring and controlling building access and managing supplies.

University officials say there is separate guidance available for students moving out of an off-campus apartment. Move-out information for University Apartments, including College Park, University Park, University Place and Vandalia, will be provided at a later date.