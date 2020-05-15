WVU business class project expands: provides free Google Ad campaigns for local businesses

Morgantown favorite Tailpipes shut their doors earlier this year.

Dr. Laurel Cook says she heard from both businesses and non-profits who wanted to be apart of her marketing courses' yearly project.

"Tailpipes was one of our clients. They closed their doors for other reasons that were not COVID-related. I was in the hunt for another client," said Dr. Laurel Cook, an assistant professor of marketing at WVU.

Dr. Cook and her Marketing 389 class created Google Ad campaigns for local businesses every year as a course project.

As the coronavirus pandemic began to loom, Dr. Cook started her search for a business to take Tailpipes space. She heard back from 89.

"They are used to that bricks and mortar business model. Having to do everything virtually was kind of new. I thought, this is kind of cool for us to turn this into a larger campus-wide event," said Dr. Cook.

Her colleagues began stepping up and donating their time to learn Google Advertising to help these businesses.

"This has kind of been a really cool chance for me to teach more than just my students. I am teaching my peers, I am teaching other volunteers, colleagues, even, leagues above where I am," said Dr. Cook.

Advertising is everywhere online. From your traditional banner ads to your spot on the Google search results.

"The long game is SEO. You want to appear page one, for sure. But at least the top of page one organically, naturally, without having to spend a dime," said Dr. Cook.

One of the newest developments Dr. Cook teaches business owners is the 'snippet.' That little blurb of information that appears when you search a question.

"Users have this natural skepticism towards ads, as effective as ads can be. So, when you see a snippet result, that is saying 'alright, this is a true credible source, a real answer to my question,'" said Dr. Cook.

With the ever-changing world of marketing, Dr. Cook strives to give business owners the experience to thrive.