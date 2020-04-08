WVU cancels in-person summer classes, makes changes to new student orientation

West Virginia University has canceled all in-person classes through the summer.

In a letter to students today, WVU President E. Gordon Gee announced the university would be moving summer classes online.

The letter states, "with the possible exception of some programming at the Health Sciences Center, there will be no on-campus classroom instruction for the entire summer term scheduled to run May 18 through August 7. In addition, courses slated for the “Maymester” term originally scheduled for May 11-29 have been canceled."

The university says it is in the process of determining which courses originally slated to be in an on-campus format can be transitioned to the online format for summer. They say students will be notified next week if a course they registered for is not being transitioned online or if it is moving to a different part of the summer term.

Officials say for courses that are being transitioned online, student registration will be transferred automatically.

In the letter, the university also canceled all events and camps through June 30. They say this includes all events sponsored by WVU Extension, as well as on the Beckley and Keyser campuses.

Officials say campers who preregistered for the canceled June sessions will receive refunds.

A decision will be made by the end of April for events planned for July.

The university says it will also move New Student Orientation program to an online experience. This will replace the on-campus experience that is typically held in the month of June.