WVU doctors, engineers producing 10,000 swabs for state testing

With the demand for coronavirus testing increasing and the testing supplies becoming scarce, doctors at WVU Medicine, who are partnering with WVU engineers and Formlab, are developing a solution... by the thousands.

Their working on a project to make 10,000 testing swabs.

"The problem was a lot of these swabs were made in Italy, which was severely affected by the pandemic, so what we saw was a shortage of swabs. Very quickly the engineering team stepped in," says Peter Perrota, system director of pathology services at WVU Medicine.

The swabs are being developed in the Innovation Hub in WVU's engineering school by means of a 3D printer.

"These 3D printers are very interesting. We use something called a biologically compatible resin. So it's just some material that goes into this printer, and you put it your design, and it basically prints out these swabs.

So far, Perotta and the team of engineers produced 1,000 swabs. They're in the process of testing them on patients.

"The state is helping us handle a lot of these supplies. So they're keeping track of what supplies all the different hospitals have. So the state is helping us distribute our supplies, and that will include the swabs," he adds.

They will be start being distributed in approximately two weeks.