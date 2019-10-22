WVU evacuates Engineering Research Building due to chemical accident precaution

UPDATE 10/22/2018 @ 2:45 p.m.

West Virginia University students, faculty and staff in the Engineering Research Building were sent home Tuesday as a precaution after a chemical accident inside one of the laboratories.

According to a press release from WVU, permit holders in Area 40 also need to leave that parking area by moving their cars to another lot. Permit holders may also go home for the day.

There are no injuries, and no other buildings or facilities are affected, according to WVU. University Environmental, Health & Safety representatives are on-site, as well as University Police and Facilities personnel.

West Virginia State Police, Morgantown Fire and Police Departments are on their way, according to the press release. West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is also on their way to assist with removing some materials from the building out of an abundance of caution.

The University anticipates the building and students, faculty and staff will report as usual Wednesday.

