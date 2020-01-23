WVU experts discuss water quality and soil health

WVU experts and researchers from all over the country discussed Water quality and soil health issues today.

"Working on methods and ways to increase the water quality, decrease hypoxia, increase soil health so we can sustainably manage the resource and drive down costs for the producers," Jason Hubbart said.

Hubbart says the workshop is important not only for people in West Virginia, but for the entire country.

"Quite literally is impacts everyone, anybody that eats," Hubbart said. "The consumer pays for the soil health when they go to the grocery store but affects the farmers because it tells them how they can manage their agricultural lands to produce healthier crops."

Researchers say its important to learn more about the interactions of water and soil health because it can affect the environment.

Officials say working on those climate change-related issues like water run-off and flooding with different types of management practices could help those problems.

"Not only for the health of ourselves as a human population but for the health of the plants, the environment and the animals," Sally Rockey said.