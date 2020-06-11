WVU experts say Pride Month should include racial justice

Between the actions being taken against police brutality and the call for racial justice, there has been little time to focus on Pride Month, as it’s celebrated every June.

However, WVU LGBTQ+ experts say these moments are providing the community with a new outlook.

“It brings the opportunity to return to our revolutionary roots which really tie into protesting, police brutality, starting with the Stonewall uprising in 1969, which was lead by a transgender woman of color, Marsha P. Johnson,” said Megan Gandy, an assistant professor at WVU’s school of social work.

With their history in mind, the assistant director of the WVU LGBTQ Center, Ellen Rodrigues, said the next step is understanding how the black community and queer community relate.

“As we move forward, fighting for the rights of LGBTQ people and also recognize the intersection of identities, not just sexual orientation and gender identity but understanding how people of different backgrounds, races, ethnicities, abilities, disabilities, have completely different experiences,” Rodrigues said.

From there, both Gandy and Rodrigues said everyone can begin working together.

“The number one things we can do is learn about the movement to decenter or defund the police,” Gandy said. “Because again, it ties back to why Pride is celebrated to begin with,” she said.

“We need to engage in anti-racist and gender inclusive practices everywhere to make sure we support black owned businesses and we bring prosperity and keep at it,” Rodrigues said.