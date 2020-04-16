WVU family development agent talks about resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic

​While we may be dealing with unprecedented times, there are ways that we can show resiliency through adversity.

Cheryl Kaczor, a Family and Community Development Agent with the W-V-U Extension Service, said that among the many ways we can show resiliency, creating a positive attitude is a great way to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What can you do to be resilient? Develop a support system. Redefine your values. Create an oasis."Kaczor said, "Take care of your physical self. Enjoy a hobby and be grateful for the little things.”

Kaczor also said that eating nutritious foods and maintaining good physical activity are also good ways to cope with the pandemic.