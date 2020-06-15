WVU football player tests positive for coronavirus

A West Virginia University football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

WVU Athletics said in a news release that the Mountaineer football player will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.

As a part of WVU's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics' health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified more football players who might've been exposed, according to WVU Athletics. Those players will enter mandatory self quarantine per the department's plan.

Voluntary workouts for players who tested negative began Monday.