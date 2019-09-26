WVU hosts 27th annual Peace Tree ceremony

The Peace Tree was first planted in 1992 and its to honor the rediscovery of Americas Indian heritage.

Several WVU students and faculty came together for the 27th annual Peace Tree ceremony.

Officials say the Peace Tree is a place where students and faculty can go to show gratitude to the trees history and to bring peace.

"It symbolizes unity, it symbolizes people working together for the common good and it is a good reminder of the Native American heritage of West Virginia and the surrounding area," said adjunct faculty Christopher Chaney.

The Peace Tree ceremony kicked off at 11:30 this morning and was held at the Gluck Theater on campus.